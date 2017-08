Oct 28 (Reuters) - Technopolis Oyj :

* Q3 net sales 43.0 million euros ($46.89 million) versus 39.8 million euros year ago

* Q3 EBITDA 25.3 million euros versus 22.7 million euros year ago

* Expects its net sales and EBITDA in 2016 to remain on same level (+/- 5%) as in 2015