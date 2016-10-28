BRIEF-Hexagon Q3 core profit, organic growth just lags forecast

Oct 28 (Reuters) - Hexagon

* Q3 operating earnings (EBIT1) increased by 7 per cent to 179.8 meur (167.8)

* Q3 net sales increased by 5 per cent to 779.7 meur (742.3). Using fixed exchange rates and a comparable group structure (organic growth), net sales increased by 2 per cent

* Reuters poll: Hexagon Q3 organic sales growth was seen at 3.2 percent, EBIT 183 million euros

* Says while growth in China remained strong and the global manufacturing sector continued to accelerate, momentum in north america proved challenging

* Says as expected the power & energy related business experienced another weak quarter facing tough comparison numbers and a declining oil & gas sector

* Says the UK returned to solid growth after a weak second quarter following the brexit uncertainties

* Says americas faced a more challenging quarter due to weak demand in the infrastructure and oil & gas markets in north america

* Says the manufacturing sector however recorded strong organic growth in the region