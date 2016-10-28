BRIEF-GHP Specialty Care Q3 EBITDA rises

Oct 28 (Reuters) - GHP Specialty Care Ab (Publ)

* Q3 sales revenues increased to SEK 189.1 million (160.4)

* Q3 EBITDA amounted to SEK 7.4 million (1.1)

* Says on orthopaedics in Stockholm, have not been able to implement planned increases in production necessary to counteract effects of large fall in prices in some of publicly funded patient groups. Says now anticipate that we will achieve higher volumes during Q4 of 2016