10 months ago
BRIEF-GHP Specialty Care Q3 EBITDA rises
October 28, 2016 / 6:10 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-GHP Specialty Care Q3 EBITDA rises

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 28 (Reuters) - GHP Specialty Care Ab (Publ)

* Q3 sales revenues increased to SEK 189.1 million (160.4)

* Q3 EBITDA amounted to SEK 7.4 million (1.1)

* Says on orthopaedics in Stockholm, have not been able to implement planned increases in production necessary to counteract effects of large fall in prices in some of publicly funded patient groups. Says now anticipate that we will achieve higher volumes during Q4 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
