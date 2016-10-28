BRIEF-Eniro Q3 revenue falls, will not fulfill loan covenants

Oct 28 (Reuters) - Eniro Ab

* Q3 total operating revenue amounted to sek 488 m (593), a decrease of 18%.

* Q3 ebitda decreased by 22% to sek 104 m (134).

* Says board has initiated negotiations with eniro's creditors

* Says board will propose to 2017 annual general meeting to decide that no share dividend be paid, nor for common or preference shares.

* Says Eiro's board of directors is of opinion that Eniro will not be able to fulfill all of key ratio covenants of its loan agreements at year-end 2016.

* Says he board believes that Eniro will not be able to meet loan amortization payments that are required under terms of its current loans by Q2 2017.

