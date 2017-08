Oct 28 (Reuters) - Hoist Finance AB (publ) :

* Q3 total revenue 665 million Swedish crowns ($73 million)versus 590 million crowns year ago

* Q3 EBIT 233 million crowns versus 187 million crowns year ago

* Says target of achieving a 2016 acquisition volume in line with past three years remains in place Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 9.0744 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)