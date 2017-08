Oct 28 (Reuters) - NWAI Dom Maklerski Sa

* Says that its Q3 revenue 1.0 million zlotys ($251,53)versus 231,181 zlotys a year ago

* Q3 net profit 68,056 zlotys versus loss of 707,963 zlotys a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9756 zlotys) (Reporting by Monika Dykalska-Pawlak)