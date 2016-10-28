BRIEF-Swedish Match Q3 EBIT from product areas beats expectations

Oct 28 (Reuters) - Swedish Match Ab

* Swedish Match Q3 sales increased by 10 percent to 4,118 msek (3,756)

* Q3 operating profit from product areas increased by 11 percent to 1,089 msek

* Q3 snus and snuff margin 43.1 percent

* Reuters poll: swedish match q3 operating profit from product areas was seen at 1,053 million sek, sales at 3,946 million sek

* Swedish match ab says for 2016, on a full year basis, we expect scandinavian snus as well as us moist snuff consumption to grow as measured in number of cans

* Swedish match ab says in scandinavia, we expect the market to continue to grow during the second half albeit at a more modest rate compared to the first half of the year, primarily as a result of lower growth in the swedish marke

* Swedish match ab says in our scandinavian snus business, the average net selling price per can during 2016 is now expected to be largely in line with 2015.

* Swedish match ab says for our us moist snuff business, we expect higher prices to more than compensate for negative mix effects during the year

* Swedish match ab says for cigars in the us, swedish match expects the market to continue to grow in 2016 but to remain highly competitive

* Swedish match ab says the us snus business is expected to continue to grow and to deliver increased gross profit in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Anna Ringstrom)