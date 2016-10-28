FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Eurocommercial Properties acquires shopping center in Kristianstad
October 28, 2016 / 6:15 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Eurocommercial Properties acquires shopping center in Kristianstad

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 28 (Reuters) - Eurocommercial Properties NV :

* Acquires shopping centre under construction in Kristianstad

* Company has also conditionally committed to acquire a 20,500 square meter retail park on the site

* Net acquisition yield for shopping centre and hypermarket is 6 pct and will generate a total purchase cost of around SEK 1.325 billion ($146.0 million)

* Net acquisition yield for the retail park will be 6.5 pct, if acquired, which will generate an additional cost of around SEK 350 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 9.0726 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
