Oct 28 (Reuters) - Heimstaden AB :

* Q3 rental income 262 million Sweden crowns ($28.87 million) versus 179 million crowns year ago

* Q3 profit from property management 114 million crowns versus 86 million crowns year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 9.0749 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)