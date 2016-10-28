FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-SNP Schneider Neureither & Partner 9-month net income EUR 3.2 mln
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
U.S.
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#IT Services & Consulting
October 28, 2016 / 6:15 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-SNP Schneider Neureither & Partner 9-month net income EUR 3.2 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 28 (Reuters) - SNP Schneider Neureither & Partner AG :

* Revenue in first nine months of 2016 fiscal year increased to 57.5 million euros ($62.70 million) (+39.1 percent)

* 9-month net income for group reached 3.2 million euros after 2.3 million euros in previous year

* 9-month order entry (72.3 million euros) and order backlog (36.2 million euros) well above previous year's level

* Continues to expect FY revenue between 72 million and 78 million euros and operating earnings margin between 8 percent and 10 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9171 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.