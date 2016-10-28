FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Effnetplattformen prepares for listing of Animated Games
October 28, 2016 / 6:45 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Effnetplattformen prepares for listing of Animated Games

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 28 (Reuters) - Effnetplattformen AB :

* Prepares for listing of Animated Games

* Plans to distribute shares in three newly established subsidiaries to shareholders

* Has agreed with owners of Animated Games Sweden AB that one of newly established subsidiaries will acquire Animated Games

* Following acquisition of Animated Games, distributed company intends to change its name to CasinoWilds Holding AB

* CasinoWilds Holding AB will apply for listing on Nasdaq First North in Q1 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

