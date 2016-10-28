FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-UBS CEO declines to comment on timing of U.S. RMBS resolution
#Financials
October 28, 2016 / 8:56 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-UBS CEO declines to comment on timing of U.S. RMBS resolution

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 28 (Reuters) - UBS Group Ag

* CEO says we are reinforcing further our control processes after Singapore fine in 1mdb case -media call

* CEO says not making any comments on timing of any resolution in u.s. RMBS case

* CFO says unlikely we're going to see a further substantial drop in transaction-based income in wealth management but major rebound unlikely until conditions improve

* CEO says every bank has own legal positions, when asked about any read-across for UBS from Deutsche BANK U.S. RMBS case

* CEO says lost 400 million of capital post-Brexit vote because of adjustment to pension fund exposure in UK Further company coverage: (Reporting by Zurich Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
