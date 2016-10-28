FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 28, 2016 / 8:31 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Strides Shasun Sept-qtr consol profit more than doubles

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 28 (Reuters) - Strides Shasun Ltd

* Sept-quarter consol net profit 740.9 million rupees

* Sept-quarter consol total income from operations 9.53 billion rupees

* Sees H2 FY 2017 ebitda between 4.40 billion rupees to 4.75 billion rupees

* Consol net profit in Sept-quarter last year was 358.1 million rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income from operations was 7.15 billion rupees

* Says pharma biz expects ANDA filings between 10 to 12 in H2 FY 2017 Source text: bit.ly/2eCdfpq Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
