FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-Bank Millennium on way reach its strategy target in 2017 - CEO
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
U.S.
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 28, 2016 / 9:16 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Bank Millennium on way reach its strategy target in 2017 - CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 28 (Reuters) - Bank Millennium SA :

* The chief executive of Poland's Bank Millennium, Joao Bras Jorge, said on Friday the bank was in a good position to reach the target of its 3-year strategy in 2017.

* The bank's strategy for 2014-2017 assumes, among other things, that the bank would increase the number of its clients to 1.6 million and reach a 4 percent share in total corporate credit in Poland.

* Bank Millennium is a unit of Portugal's BCP. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Writing by Marcin Goettig)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.