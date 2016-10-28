BRIEF-Bank Millennium on way reach its strategy target in 2017 - CEO

Oct 28 (Reuters) - Bank Millennium SA :

* The chief executive of Poland's Bank Millennium, Joao Bras Jorge, said on Friday the bank was in a good position to reach the target of its 3-year strategy in 2017.

* The bank's strategy for 2014-2017 assumes, among other things, that the bank would increase the number of its clients to 1.6 million and reach a 4 percent share in total corporate credit in Poland.

* Bank Millennium is a unit of Portugal's BCP.