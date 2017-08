Oct 28 (Reuters) - Bank Of Communications Co Ltd

* Jan-Sept net profit RMB 52.578 billion versus RMB 52.04 billion a year ago

* As at Sept 30, capital adequacy ratio 14.17 percent versus 13.49 percent as at dec 31, 2015

* Jan-Sept net interest income RMB 100.76 billion versus RMB107.98 billion

* Jan-Sept net interest margin 1.91 percent versus 2.24 percent a year ago