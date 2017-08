Oct 28 (Reuters) - Zuoli Kechuang Micro-finance Co Ltd

* Xing Yao Construction entered into a share transfer agreement with Hangzhou Bo Ze Building Materials co., ltd

* Zuoli Kechuang Micro-Finance Co - Xing Yao Construction agreed to transfer and Hangzhou Bo Ze agreed to acquire 10% equity interests of target company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: