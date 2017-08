Oct 28 (Reuters) - Custodian And Allied Plc :

* 9-Months ended Sept 2016 revenue of 27.11 billion naira versus 20.37 billion naira year ago

* 9-Months ended Sept 2016 profit before tax of 5.20 billion naira versus 4.97 billion naira year ago