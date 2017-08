Oct 28 (Reuters) - China Sky Chemical Fibre Co Ltd -

* Made urgent oral applications to restrain auction of properties and machineries of Tianyu on 27 Oct 2016 at 3.00pm

* Oral applications were not accepted by court

* Refers to previous announcements made by co in relation to lawsuits and winding-up proceedings filed against co' units