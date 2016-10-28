FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 28, 2016 / 7:45 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-VW's Scania Q3 orders up 14 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 28 (Reuters) - VW's Scania AB :

* Q3 order bookings SEK 18,346 mln (16,046)

* Q3 operating profit SEK 2,385 mln (2,309)

* Jan-Sep operating income amounted to SEK 3,733 mln. (7,046), and was negatively impacted by a provision of SEK 3.8 billion related to European Commission's competition investigation

* Jan-Sep net sales rose by 8 percent to SEK 75,209 million. (69,686)

* Higher vehicle volume in Europe and increased service revenue was partly offset by negative currency rate effects and lower deliveries in Latin America

* Says in Eurasia, order bookings increased somewhat and Russia appears to have bottomed out

* Says higher vehicle volume in Europe and increased service revenue was partly offset by negative currency rate effects and lower deliveries in Latin America

* Says earnings were impacted negatively by high investment level related to Scania's new truck generation

* Says european market market share around 17 percent

* Says order bookings in Latin America continued at a low level, and Brazil is still uncertain Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)

