FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Eicher Motors consol Sept qtr profit up about 45 pct
Sections
Featured
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Business
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Business
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Charred ruins and sooty skies
California wildfires
Charred ruins and sooty skies
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
October 28, 2016 / 9:00 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Eicher Motors consol Sept qtr profit up about 45 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 28 (Reuters) - Eicher Motors Ltd

* Eicher Motors Ltd - consol sept quarter net profit 4.13 billion rupees

* Eicher Motors Ltd - consol sept quarter total income from operations 19.81 billion rupees

* Eicher Motors Ltd consensus forecast for sept quarter consol net profit was 4.11 billion rupees

* Eicher Motors Ltd - consol net profit in sept quarter last year was 2.85 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income from operations was 14.68 billion rupees Source text - (bit.ly/2fm5PrT) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.