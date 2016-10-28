BRIEF-Eicher Motors consol Sept qtr profit up about 45 pct

Oct 28 (Reuters) - Eicher Motors Ltd

* Eicher Motors Ltd - consol sept quarter net profit 4.13 billion rupees

* Eicher Motors Ltd - consol sept quarter total income from operations 19.81 billion rupees

* Eicher Motors Ltd consensus forecast for sept quarter consol net profit was 4.11 billion rupees

* Eicher Motors Ltd - consol net profit in sept quarter last year was 2.85 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income from operations was 14.68 billion rupees Source text - (bit.ly/2fm5PrT) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)