BRIEF-Luzhou Bio-Chem Technology updates on proposed setting up of new production facilities in Xinjiang

Oct 28 (Reuters) - Luzhou Bio-chem Technology Ltd

* Proposed setting up of new production facilities in Xinjiang, PRC

* Group is expected to invest RMB 120 million for part of first phase of development

* May invest up to an aggregate of rmb 300 million if market conditions prove to be favourable

* Investment will be funded by internally generated funds and bank borrowings

* Group intends to set up new production facilities in Xinjiang to meet market demand in north-western region

* Luzhou Shaanxi has entered into an agreement with Xinjiang Hutubi County Government

* Luzhou Shaanxi has entered into an agreement with Xinjiang Hutubi County Government

* Transaction not expected to have a material impact on eps or nta per share for current financial year ending dec. 31