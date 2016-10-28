BRIEF-Mewah International Inc enters into conditional sale and purchase agreement

Oct 28 (Reuters) - Mewah International Inc

* Mewah International inc - entered into a conditional sale and purchase agreement to acquire 95% of equity shares in pt angso duo sawit

* Mewah International inc - deal for consideration of IDR136.5 billion

* Mewah International inc-transaction is not expected to have any significant impact on earning per share and consolidated net tangible assets

* Mewah International - transaction not expected to have any significant impact on earning per share of co for financial year ending 31 december 2016.