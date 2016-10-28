BRIEF-Bajaj Holdings and Investment consol Sept qtr profit up about 23 pct

Oct 28 (Reuters) - Bajaj Holdings and Investment Ltd

* Bajaj Holdings and Investment Ltd - consol sept quarter net profit 6.98 billion rupees

* Bajaj Holdings and Investment Ltd - consol sept quarter net sales and income from operations 2.64 billion rupees

* Bajaj Holdings and Investment Ltd - consol sept quarter share of profit after tax of associates 5.43 billion rupees

* Bajaj Holdings and Investment Ltd - consol net profit in sept quarter last year was 5.68 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol net sales and income from operations was 1.10 billion rupees Source text - (bit.ly/2eCzmwf) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)