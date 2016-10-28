FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-GMR Infrastructure says unit submitted bid for development ops of new international airport of Heraklion
October 28, 2016 / 9:56 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-GMR Infrastructure says unit submitted bid for development ops of new international airport of Heraklion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 28 (Reuters) - GMR Infrastructure Ltd

* GMR Infrastructure clarifies on news item "GMR Airports bids for Rs 4kcr greenfield project in Greece"

* GMR Infrastructure Ltd says unit GMR Airports submittted bid along with partner GEK Terna group of Greece

* GMR Infrastructure Ltd says this is only a bid submission and no award/communication has been given to co

* GMR Infrastructure Ltd says bid for development operations, management of new internationall airport of Heraklion at Crete Island Source text - (bit.ly/2fmiV8s) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)

