Oct 28 (Reuters) - Norbord Inc

* Qtrly adjusted earnings of $0.67 per diluted share

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.69 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.64

* Qtrly sales $453 million versus $378 million

* Devaluation of pound sterling following referendum will remain a currency translation headwind in near term

* Norbord may purchase up to 4.3 million of its common shares