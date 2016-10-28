BRIEF-LPKF adjusts FY 2016 forecast

Oct 28 (Reuters) - LPKF :

* Decides to recognize extraordinary write-downs in its risk provisioning in order to reflect continued weakness of LDS business in particular

* This will impact earnings (EBIT) in amount of 6 million - 6.5 million euros ($6.54 million - $7.09 million) in 2016

* Excluding these non- recurring effects management board currently expects FY revenue and EBIT margin to be at lower end of previous guidance

* Previously forecasted revenue of 90 million - 110 million euros and an EBIT margin of between -3 percent and +6 percent for FY 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9168 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)