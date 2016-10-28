FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-Vente-Privee Holding.com to acquire 51 pct of Modern Commerce unit
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
U.S.
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#IT Services & Consulting
October 28, 2016 / 12:50 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Vente-Privee Holding.com to acquire 51 pct of Modern Commerce unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 28 (Reuters) - Modern Commerce SA :

* Along with its unit, Zlote Wyprzedaze SA, signs an investment agreement with Luxembourg-based Vente-Privee Holding.com Societe Anonyme

* Under the investment agreement, the unit to issue 21,182,137 series F shares to Vente-Privee Holding.com for 2.1 million zlotys ($530,050)

* Following the share acquistion, Ente-Privee Holding.com will hold 51 percent holding in the company's unit, Modern Commerce will have 40 pct and Michal Skotnicki the remaining 9 pct

* Michal Skotnicki will acquire 3,738,024 shares in the unit for 373,802 zlotys via a private subscription Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9619 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.