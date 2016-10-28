BRIEF-Vente-Privee Holding.com to acquire 51 pct of Modern Commerce unit

Oct 28 (Reuters) - Modern Commerce SA :

* Along with its unit, Zlote Wyprzedaze SA, signs an investment agreement with Luxembourg-based Vente-Privee Holding.com Societe Anonyme

* Under the investment agreement, the unit to issue 21,182,137 series F shares to Vente-Privee Holding.com for 2.1 million zlotys ($530,050)

* Following the share acquistion, Ente-Privee Holding.com will hold 51 percent holding in the company's unit, Modern Commerce will have 40 pct and Michal Skotnicki the remaining 9 pct

* Michal Skotnicki will acquire 3,738,024 shares in the unit for 373,802 zlotys via a private subscription Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9619 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)