10 months ago
October 28, 2016 / 12:30 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco confirms it unveiled corruption case associated with Embraer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 28 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabian Oil Co IPO-ARMO.SE:

* Saudi Aramco confirms it unveiled a corruption case associated with Embraer

* Former Saudi Aramco employee was involved in receiving a bribe in return for facilitating the purchase of three aircrafts from Embraer

* Concurrently Saudi Aramco suspended all business dealings with Embraer since that time

* co has ceased all future dealings with Embraer and excluded them from any future business; the company is taking appropriate legal measures against Embraer over the aforementioned violations

* co has ceased all future dealings with Embraer and excluded them from any future business; also taking legal measures against Embraer Source (bit.ly/2eCUimD)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
