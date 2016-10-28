BRIEF-Sakae Holdings updates on legal proceedings

Oct 28 (Reuters) - Sakae Holdings Ltd

* Letter of complaint made a number of allegations against company's chairman, mr douglas foo peow yong

* Ac conducted a thorough investigation into matters set out in shareholder's letter of complaint

* Ac has arrived at view that shareholder's allegations are not borne out by evidence

* Allegations in relation to alleged personal interests in gryphon real estate investment corporation pte and erc holdings pte

* High court has not yet at this time handed down its decision in trial.

* Company does not accept these allegations, which are without merit

* Shareholder also wrote to sgx to allege, among other things, that company had not acted in accordance with sgx listing manual