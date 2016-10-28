FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Noble Corp announces elimination of quarterly dividend
October 28, 2016

BRIEF-Noble Corp announces elimination of quarterly dividend

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 28 (Reuters) - Noble Corporation Plc

* Noble corporation plc announces elimination of quarterly dividend

* Noble corporation plc - elimination of dividend expected to reduce annual cash expenditures by approximately $20 million

* Approved elimination of company's quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share, effective immediately

* Noble corp - challenging fundamentals in offshore drilling industry, which have led to lower fleet utilization, was central to dividend decision Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

