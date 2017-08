Oct 28 (Reuters) - Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co :

* Q4 unit volume will be about flat year-over-year - conf call

* Expect 2016 volume growth of 1-2 percent - conf call

* Sees higher raw material costs in 2017 - conf call

* The U.S. commercial truck industry continues to be affected by weak (original equipment) volumes - conf call