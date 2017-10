Oct 28 (Reuters) - Ansaldo STS SpA :

* Reports 9-month revenue 900.6 million euros ($984.18 million) versus 952.6 million euros a year ago

* 9-month net profit 45.8 million euros versus 59.5 million euros a year ago

* Order backlog at Sept. 30 of 6.44 billion euros versus 6.03 billion euros a year ago

* New orders at Sept. 30 of 996.1 million euros versus 589.3 million euros a year ago