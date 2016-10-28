BRIEF-L & A International Holdings updates on legal proceedings

Oct 28 (Reuters) - L & A International Holdings Ltd -
* Reference is made to announcement issued by company dated 9 August 2016
* Court gave a written decision on 26 October 2016
* Decision that plaintiff's application for registration order sought and injunction sought in summons be dismissed
* Company shall not register relevant shares until further order of court
* Court ruled that flying mortgage was allowed to intervene and be jointed as third defendant in legal proceeding Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: