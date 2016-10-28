BRIEF-Harbin bank and Keenstar Holding entered into equity transfer contract

Oct 28 (Reuters) - Harbin Bank Co Ltd -

* Bank and Keenstar Holding entered into equity transfer contract

* Deal for consideration of RMB1.52 billion

* Estimated by bank that transaction will bring along an investment gain before tax of approximately RMB441 million

* Pursuant to agreement bank agreed to sell and Keenstar Holding agreed to purchase 16% interest in total held by bank in Guangdong Huaxing Bank

* Net disposal proceeds after deducting relevant costs and expenses in connection with transaction RMB1.16 billion