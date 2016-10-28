FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-PlayWay signs investment to buy new shares in Code Horizon
October 28, 2016 / 3:11 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-PlayWay signs investment to buy new shares in Code Horizon

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 28 (Reuters) - PlayWay SA :

* Signs investment deal with Kamil Lebek and Przemyslaw Bartkowiak (Partners) to buy new shares in increased capital of Code Horizon Sp. z o.o. for 0.7 million zlotys ($176,705)

* Under investment deal, after capital increase of Code Horizon, co as investor will hold 60 percent stake in Code Horizon

* The proceeds will be allocated, among others, for production of "Gold Digger Simulator" game by Code Horizon Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9614 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
