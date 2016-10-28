BRIEF-Grand Power Logistics announces going private transaction with principal shareholders

Oct 28 (Reuters) - Grand Power Logistics Group Inc :

* Grand Power Logistics Group Inc. announces going private transaction with its principal shareholders

* Grand Power Logistics Group Inc - Acquirors will, directly or indirectly, through amalgamation, pay $0.09 per share in cash

* Grand Power Logistics Group Inc - Total cash consideration for aggregate offer price will be $5.7 million

* Grand Power Logistics Group Inc- Will be taken private by way of an amalgamation between 2001123 Alberta Ltd and Co