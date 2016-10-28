Oct 28 Grand Power Logistics Group Inc :
* Grand Power Logistics Group Inc. announces going private
transaction with its principal shareholders
* Grand Power Logistics Group Inc - Acquirors will, directly
or indirectly, through amalgamation, pay $0.09 per share in cash
* Grand Power Logistics Group Inc - Total cash consideration
for aggregate offer price will be $5.7 million
* Grand Power Logistics Group Inc- Will be taken private by
way of an amalgamation between 2001123 Alberta Ltd and Co
