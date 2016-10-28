FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Express Scripts announces receipt of letter from internal revenue service
#Market News
October 28, 2016 / 8:25 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Express Scripts announces receipt of letter from internal revenue service

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 28 (Reuters) - Express Scripts Holding Co -

* Says on October 28, 2016, announced receipt of a letter from internal revenue service

* Company will recognize a net tax benefit of approximately $511 million during three months ending December 31, 2016

* Express scripts holding co says letter from IRS reported conclusion of examination with respect to potential tax benefit related to disposition of Polymedica

* Expects tax benefit to increase EPS by $0.80 - $0.81 for three months and fiscal year ending December 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text: [bit.ly/2f0kEMl] Further company coverage:

