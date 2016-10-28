FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Payment Data Systems reports transaction processing volumes for Q3
October 28, 2016 / 8:55 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Payment Data Systems reports transaction processing volumes for Q3

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 28 (Reuters) - Payment Data Systems Inc :

* Payment Data Systems announces transaction processing volumes for the third quarter of 2016

* Payment Data Systems Inc says Q3 2016 credit card processing volumes decreased 2 pct compared to same time period in 2015

* Payment Data Systems Inc says credit card dollars processed during Q3 of 2016 decreased 9 pct compared to same time period in 2015

* Payment Data Systems Inc - electronic check transaction (ach) volumes during Q3 of 2016 were down 15 pct over same time period in 2015

* Payment Data Systems- total dollars processed for exceeded $759.3 million, representing highest quarterly total dollars processed to date for 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
