BRIEF-Wafergen Bio-Systems expects revenue of about $2.4 mln for Q3

Oct 28 (Reuters) - Wafergen Bio-systems Inc

* Wafergen Bio-Systems Inc - We expect revenue of about $2.4 million for Q3 of 2016 which brings revenues to approximately $6.8 million through Q3 of 2016

* Wafergen Bio-Systems Inc - We are reaffirming our guidance of consolidated 2016 revenues of between $10 million and $12 million

* Q3 revenue view $3.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2016 revenue view $11.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S