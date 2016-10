EMERGING MARKETS-Latam markets swoon on news of FBI probe of Clinton emails

(Recasts, adds closing prices throughout) MEXICO CITY, Oct 28 Latin American stocks and currencies mostly fell on Friday following news that the FBI will review more emails related to Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton's private email use. Mexico's peso sank nearly 1.4 percent, blowing past 19 per dollar, as global markets were rattled by the news of the FBI probe, but the currency recovered a bit to end down 0.7 percent at 18.97 per dollar. Brazil's