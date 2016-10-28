BRIEF-Oncogenex says will cut about 55 pct of company's workforce

Oct 28 (Reuters) - Oncogenex Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Oncogenex - on October 25, 2016, committed to a restructuring of a portion of company's workforce

* Oncogenex Pharmaceuticals Inc - currently anticipates incurring total restructuring costs of approximately $1.4 million

* Oncogenex Pharmaceuticals Inc says expects restructuring to be substantially complete in Q1 of 2017

* Oncogenex Pharmaceuticals - as part of restructuring, will eliminate 16 positions, representing approximately 55 pct of the company's workforce

* Oncogenex Pharmaceuticals- continuing to review potential impact of restructuring, is unable to estimate additional restructuring costs at this time