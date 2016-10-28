FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Oncogenex says will cut about 55 pct of company's workforce
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
State election officials still in the dark on Russian hacking
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
October 28, 2016 / 8:30 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Oncogenex says will cut about 55 pct of company's workforce

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 28 (Reuters) - Oncogenex Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Oncogenex - on October 25, 2016, committed to a restructuring of a portion of company's workforce

* Oncogenex Pharmaceuticals Inc - currently anticipates incurring total restructuring costs of approximately $1.4 million

* Oncogenex Pharmaceuticals Inc says expects restructuring to be substantially complete in Q1 of 2017

* Oncogenex Pharmaceuticals - as part of restructuring, will eliminate 16 positions, representing approximately 55 pct of the company's workforce

* Oncogenex Pharmaceuticals- continuing to review potential impact of restructuring, is unable to estimate additional restructuring costs at this time Source text : (bit.ly/2eEoMov) Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
