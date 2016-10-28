FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-Chanticleer Holdings and Florida Mezzanine Fund LLLP entered into second amendment to assumption and assignment agreement
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
State election officials still in the dark on Russian hacking
Cyber Risk
State election officials still in the dark on Russian hacking
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 28, 2016 / 9:25 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Chanticleer Holdings and Florida Mezzanine Fund LLLP entered into second amendment to assumption and assignment agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 28 (Reuters) - Chanticleer Holdings Inc

* Chanticleer Holdings-On Oct. 24, co, Florida Mezzanine Fund LLLP entered into second amendment to assumption and assignment agreement - SEC filing

* Chanticleer Holdings Inc - Amendment extends planned maturity of certain existing debt

* Chanticleer Holdings Inc - Amendment provides for a mechanism of allocating proceeds from future debt offerings to Florida Mezz obligation

* Chanticleer Holdings Inc - Amendment provides a waiver of certain covenants Source text: [bit.ly/2eYm4bo] Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.