FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-Memorial Production Partners to suspend quarterly cash distribution
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
State election officials still in the dark on Russian hacking
Cyber Risk
State election officials still in the dark on Russian hacking
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 28, 2016 / 9:45 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Memorial Production Partners to suspend quarterly cash distribution

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 28 (Reuters) - Memorial Production Partners Lp :

* Memorial Production Partners Lp announces suspension of quarterly cash distribution and reduction in borrowing base following the fall redetermination

* Memorial Production Partners Lp - partnership also announced a reduction of its borrowing base under MEMP's credit facility from $925 million to $740 million

* Memorial Production Partners Lp - partnership has initiated a process to explore strategic alternatives

* Memorial Production Partners-partnership says reduction of its borrowing base will be further reduced to $720 million, effective DEC 1

* Memorial Production Partners Lp - retained Perella Weinberg Partners Lp as its financial advisor to assist board in strategic review

* Memorial Production Partners-look forward to continuing talks with lenders, note that redetermination will have no impact on current operations

* Memorial Production Partners Lp - as of Oct 28, 2016, MEMP had approximately $714 million outstanding under its revolving credit facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.