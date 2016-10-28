FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-The Sherwin-Williams Co and Valspar comment on market speculation
#Market News
October 28, 2016 / 10:15 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-The Sherwin-Williams Co and Valspar comment on market speculation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 28 (Reuters) - Sherwin-williams Co

* The Sherwin-Williams Company and Valspar comment on market speculation

* Sherwin-Williams Co - Sherwin-Williams and Valspar continue to believe that no or minimal divestitures should be required to complete transaction

* Continue to expect transaction will close by end of Q1 calendar year 2017

* Sherwin-Williams-Issues statement in response to unfounded market rumors concerning regulatory approvals for definitive agreement between co, Valspar Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

