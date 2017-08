Oct 31 (Reuters) - NZX Ltd

* Qtrly trading volumes rose 4.8% leading to an increase in securities trading revenue of 6.0%

* Reported Q3 revenue growth of 3.9%

* Dairy derivatives revenues in Q3 2016 were second highest quarter recorded to date,

* Dairy futures volumes were significantly higher in Q3 2016 than Q2 2016 due to increased volatility in commodity prices