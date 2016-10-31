BRIEF-GPT group says Sept quarter retail specialty sales growth up 3.7 per cent over year

Oct 31 (Reuters) - GPT Group

* Sept quarter retail specialty sales growth up 3.7 per cent over year

* Following end of quarter, bgp holdings announced sale of its business for approximately eur 1.1 billion, including debt

* Sept quarter comparable specialty moving annual turnover (mat) was up 3.7 per cent

* On track to achieve ffo per security growth of about 5.5 percent for full year 2016, and distribution per security growth of approximately 4 percent