10 months ago
BRIEF-GPT group says Sept quarter retail specialty sales growth up 3.7 per cent over year
October 31, 2016 / 12:11 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-GPT group says Sept quarter retail specialty sales growth up 3.7 per cent over year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 31 (Reuters) - GPT Group

* Sept quarter retail specialty sales growth up 3.7 per cent over year

* Following end of quarter, bgp holdings announced sale of its business for approximately eur 1.1 billion, including debt

* Sept quarter comparable specialty moving annual turnover (mat) was up 3.7 per cent

* On track to achieve ffo per security growth of about 5.5 percent for full year 2016, and distribution per security growth of approximately 4 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

