10 months ago
BRIEF-Yichang Hec Changjiang Pharmaceutical enters agreement with Taigen Biopharmaceuticals (Beijing) and Taigen Biopharmaceuticals
October 31, 2016 / 12:41 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Yichang Hec Changjiang Pharmaceutical enters agreement with Taigen Biopharmaceuticals (Beijing) and Taigen Biopharmaceuticals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Yichang Hec Changjiang Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

* Yichang hec changjiang pharmaceutical co ltd - registered capital of jv will be rmb683.4 million

* Yichang hec changjiang pharmaceutical - entered into shareholders' agreement with Taigen Biopharmaceuticals (Beijing) and Taigen Biopharmaceuticals

* Yichang hec changjiang pharmaceutical co ltd - company is expected to enter into an equity transfer agreement with Taigen Biopharmaceuticals

* Yichang hec changjiang pharmaceutical -pursuant to agreement, each party has agreed for joint establishment of JV in china by company and Taigen Biopharmaceuticals (Beijing)

* Yichang hec changjiang pharmaceutical co ltd - consideration of us$20 million for equity transfer agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

