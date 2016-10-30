FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-DBS Group to acquire ANZ's wealth management and retail banking business in 5 markets
October 30, 2016 / 11:51 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-DBS Group to acquire ANZ's wealth management and retail banking business in 5 markets

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 31 (Reuters) - DBS Group Holdings Ltd

* DBS Group Holdings agreed to acquire wealth management and retail banking business of ANZ in five markets for approximately SGD 110 million above book value

* Portfolio of businesses being acquired is in Singapore, Hong Kong, China, Taiwan And Indonesia

* Acquisition will also add a large customer franchise to dbs in indonesia and taiwan

* Transaction is expected to be roe and earnings accretive one year after completion

* Expects transaction to create significant value for bank

* Portfolio of businesses representing total deposits of SGD 17 billion, loans of SGD 11 billion, investment AUM of SGD 6.5 billion and total revenue of SGD 825 million for FY2016

* Transaction is not expected to have a material impact on DBS' capital position, earnings or net asset value per share this year

* Transaction is anticipated to be completed progressively from 2q2017 onwards, and target is for full completion in all markets by early 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

