10 months ago
BRIEF-Kiu Hung International Holdings enters into placing agreements
#Consumer Goods and Retail
October 31, 2016 / 12:35 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Kiu Hung International Holdings enters into placing agreements

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Kiu Hung International Holdings Ltd

* On 28 october 2016 company entered into first placing agreement with tian yuan finance

* First placing agreement to subscribe for up to 840 million first placing shares at placing price of HK$0.11 per first placing share

* On 28 oct, co entered into second placing agreement with tian yuan finance and china everbright

* Second placing agreement to subscribe for up to 1.80 billion second placing shares at placing price of HK$0.11 per second placing share

* On 28 october 2016, company entered into third placing agreement with china everbright Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

